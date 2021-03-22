‘CM, NCP Looking Into It’: Congress on Maha Home Min Deshmukh Row

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi on Sunday, 21 March, said that it would be unfair on the part of the Congress to comment on the corruption charges made against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh by former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh, since the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the chief minister are looking into it.

Earlier during the day, NCP chief Sharad Pawar claimed that Singh’s allegations in the letter are serious, however, the letter wasn’t signed and the timing is questionable.

Singhvi asserted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is one and Sharad Pawar had spoken regarding the charges against Deshmukh. He added that Maharashtra’s Congress in-charge HK Patil will speak on the issue on Monday.

Singhvi also raised the issue of corruption charges against Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and why there was silence on the matter.