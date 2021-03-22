‘CM, NCP Looking Into It’: Congress on Maha Home Min Deshmukh Row
Singhvi raised the issue of corruption charges in the land denotification case against BS Yediyurappa.
Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi on Sunday, 21 March, said that it would be unfair on the part of the Congress to comment on the corruption charges made against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh by former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh, since the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the chief minister are looking into it.
Earlier during the day, NCP chief Sharad Pawar claimed that Singh’s allegations in the letter are serious, however, the letter wasn’t signed and the timing is questionable.
Singhvi asserted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is one and Sharad Pawar had spoken regarding the charges against Deshmukh. He added that Maharashtra’s Congress in-charge HK Patil will speak on the issue on Monday.
Singhvi also raised the issue of corruption charges against Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and why there was silence on the matter.
The Story So Far
On Saturday, 20 March, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, in an unsigned letter, accused Maharashtra Home Minister Deshmukh of corruption.
In his letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Singh claimed that Deshmukh had directed Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore every month from bars, restaurants, and other establishments.
Deshmukh, on the other hand, refuted the allegations and said that Singh was making false allegations to protect himself from further legal action, in connection with the Ambani bomb scare case.
Karnataka HC Revokes Clean Chit to Yediyurappa
After Singh’s letter levied corruption charges against Anil Deshmukh, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had asserted that Uddhav Thackeray had lost the moral authority to rule the state.
Singhvi, however, raised the issue of corruption charges in the land denotification case against the Karnataka CM. He questioned the “hypocrisy” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, when even after three judgments from the high court, there has been no comment by Home Minister Amit Shah or Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Meanwhile, as there has been silence received by the media on the Yediyurappa case, they should wait for some more time to hear more on the corruption charges against Anil Deshmukh, Singhvi added.
While addressing the BJP’s accusations of hypocrisy, Singhvi said that the NCP chief will be giving more details later and that the Maharashtra chief minister was already looking into it. He fired back at the BJP by asking, “Which of these has happened with Mr Modi in regard to Mr Yediyurappa? Has he become a 'mauni baba' (silent saint) on this issue?”
Trading barbs, Singhvi alleged that it was Yediyurappa who had lost the moral authority to rule, as he had the nerves to go to the Supreme Court to get an interim order to save himself from arrest, despite three HC orders for trying him under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
The Congress spokesperson further demanded Yediyurappa’s immediate resignation.
“Is this the moral plane on which the chief minister can sit on his seat? Is this the morality of the prime minister who never asks him to leave? Is this the principal stand of the home minister who does not remove him? Is this the Nelsonian blind eye of the party to which he belongs which will not touch him? Is this the naked, shameless lust for power that makes people stick on and parties ignore everything? This is the worst form of breeding down of corruption. It clearly exposes the unethical, unscrupulous and untrustworthy nature of the BJP,” Singhvi concluded.
(With inputs from PTI)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.