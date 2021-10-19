Maharashtra Restaurants Can Now Function Till Midnight: State Govt
"Local DDMA may restrict these timings further if so deemed fit due to any local requirements," the order states.
All restaurants and eateries in Maharashtra are now permitted to function till 12 am, informed the state government on Tuesday, 19 October. Meanwhile, all other establishments that have been allowed to function by the government may be allowed to stay open till 11 pm.
The government however has stated that it is mandatory for restaurant staff to be fully vaccinated and insist on the same for patrons.
Further, as per ANI, an order signed by Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte read:
"Local DDMA may restrict these timings further if so deemed fit due to any local requirements but shall not relax it further without the consent of SDMA.”
Earlier on Monday the state government had announced that amusement parks, theatres, and cinema halls would be allowed to reopen. This came as the number of COVID-19 cases showed a decline in Maharashtra.
