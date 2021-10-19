Maharashtra Restaurants Can Now Function Till Midnight: State Govt

All restaurants and eateries in Maharashtra are now permitted to function till 12 am, informed the state government on Tuesday, 19 October. Meanwhile, all other establishments that have been allowed to function by the government may be allowed to stay open till 11 pm.



The government however has stated that it is mandatory for restaurant staff to be fully vaccinated and insist on the same for patrons.



Further, as per ANI, an order signed by Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte read: