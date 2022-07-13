Maha Rains: At Least 9 Dead in 24 Hrs, Rescue Ops on After Landslide in Palghar
Incessant showers continued in Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Wednesday morning.
Around 95 people have been evacuated and nine people, including three children, died on Tuesday, 12 July as rains continue to wreak havoc in Maharashtra.
On Wednesday morning, an incident of landslide was reported in Palghar's Vasai area, where at least three people are feared trapped. Two have been rescued so far.
Incessant showers continued in Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Wednesday morning, causing flooding in many low-lying areas and traffic snarls on roads, officials said.
In Nashik, daily life remains disrupted with schools and colleges being shut.
Moderate to intense spells of rains were also witnessed in Satara, Solapur, Sangli and Kolhapur districts, meanwhile, continuous showers in Pune and other western Maharashtra districts led to a rise in the water levels of several dams.
Thirteen teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and three of the State Disaster Response Force are deployed in vulnerable districts of the state, officials indicated on Tuesday.
9 Die in Rain Related Incidents on Tuesday
Two of the casualties occurred after a building structure collapsed in a Mumbai suburb, while a person drowned in Gadchiroli district in east Maharashtra.
Meanwhile, three minors drowned in a pit filled with rainwater in Chakan area in Pune district.
Additionally, three residents of MP's Betul district were killed in Nagpur's Savner tehsil, after their vehicle was swept away from a flooded bridge.
Speaking to news agency PTI, an official had said, "The SUV with eight passengers was crossing a bridge that did not have railings on either side. The water flowing above the bridge swept away the vehicle. While two passengers swam to safety, we have recovered bodies of three persons and three others are missing."
Landslide in Palghar: 1 Dead, 2 Injured
A man, Anil Singh, was killed and two others from his family were injured, after a boulder fell on a house at Wagrapada around 6:30 am, the police said.
District Disaster Management Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam inidicated that the body was retrieved at 10:30 am on Wednesday.
The injured, Singh's wife and their son are presently receiving treatment at a local hospital.
As per officials, Singh's daughter is feared to be trapped, and search and rescue efforts are underway.
Mumbai
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 20 locations in Mumbai received nearly 40 mm showers in six hours, till 9.30 am on Wednesday.
The data indicates that the city's cumulative rainfall has already surpassed its average precipitation in the current monsoon season.
Traffic on highways was disrupted, and subways witnessed flooding as the showers resumed unabated. Citizens were restricted from using the Andheri subway due to water-logging.
An official said, “There was heavy traffic on the route in Borivali, Goregaon, Jogeshwari, Andheri and up to some extent near Bandra."
Meanwhile, the suburban train services on the Harbour Line were running slow, according to railway officials.
“It is not a very high rainfall, but if it continues for some hours there could be water-logging on streets, further affecting the vehicular movement," an IMD official.
The city is likely to witness the wet spell on Thursday as well.
Colaba and Santacruz observatories reported 24 mm and 44.6 mm of rainfall, respectively, in the 24-hour period till 8.30 am on Wednesday.
Pune
In Pune, the collective water storage of Khadakwasla, Temghar, Warasgaon and Panshet dams, which provide water supply to Pune city, reached over 12 TMC (thousand million cubic feet)
This is 42 per cent of the total collective capacity of the four reservoirs, a district administration official said, adding that "as the Khadakwasla dam is filling up rapidly, water is being released from it at 10,000 cubic feet per second (cusec)."
Visuals of water-logged streets in the city were circulating on the internet on Wednesday.
According to the fire department, 20 incidents of tree fall were reported in Pune city on Tuesday and three people were injured in two separate incidents of wall collapse.
Meanwhile, the Koyna dam in Satara district exceeded its over level by 2 percent, and Kohlapur's Panchaganga river level reached 35.2 feet.
The warning level is at 39 feet, and the danger level is 43 feet at the weir.
Nashik
In Nashik, seventy people were evacuated by authorities. The city had received 97.4 mm rainfall in the 24 hours till 8:30 am on Tuesday.
Six devotees had received minor injuries during flooding near Nashik's Saptashrungi temple on Monday.
The IMD is predicting moderate to intense rainfall for Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Dhule, Nandurbar, Osmanabad, Aurangabad, Beed districts.
"There would not be much reduction in rainfall activity over the state till Thursday," said IMD's weather forecasting division head Anupam Kashyapi.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.