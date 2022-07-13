Maha Rains: At Least 9 Dead in 24 Hrs, Rescue Ops on After Landslide in Palghar

Incessant showers continued in Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Wednesday morning, causing flooding in many low-lying areas and traffic snarls on roads, officials said.

In Nashik, daily life remains disrupted with schools and colleges being shut.

Moderate to intense spells of rains were also witnessed in Satara, Solapur, Sangli and Kolhapur districts, meanwhile, continuous showers in Pune and other western Maharashtra districts led to a rise in the water levels of several dams.

Thirteen teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and three of the State Disaster Response Force are deployed in vulnerable districts of the state, officials indicated on Tuesday.