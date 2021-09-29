Maharashtra Rains: 37 Feared Dead in Last 48 Hours

Around 2121 villages, including 411 villages in Kolhapur, 113 villages in Sangli, 416 in Satara, 420 in Pune, 25 in Ratnagiri, 70 in Raigad and over 600 villages in Akola have been affected by the heavy rain.

The downpour has flooded 43 main roads in the state, with three passengers being reported dead in Yavatmal district, after a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) was washed away while crossing an inundated bridge.

Additionally, due to excessive damage to crops, the Maharashtra Government has sought assistance of around 7000 crores from the Centre.

In the next 24 hours, the IMD has forecasted ‘extremely heavy rains‘ at a few places in Marathwada, Mumbai and other parts of the coastal Konkan region of Maharashtra.

(With updates from News18)