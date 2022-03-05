'Maharashtra Pattern' of Phone Tapping Happening in Goa: Sanjay Raut Attacks BJP
Prominent Opposition leaders in states with ongoing electoral processes have become targets of phone tapping, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Saturday, 5 March, launching a thinly veiled attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
"The 'Maharashtra pattern' of phone tapping has started in Goa as well," the leader said, adding that he has received information about these surveillance tactics from various leaders, including Congress minister Digambar Kamat.
Resuming his attack on the ruling BJP, he highlighted that when the issue of phone surveillance emerged during the formation of the MVA government in Maharashtra in 2019, the BJP in-charge was the same as the chief in Goa today, alluding to Devendra Fadnavis.
The leader had taken to social media earlier during the day to write:
Cases for illegal phone surveillance have been registered against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla, who was heading the State Intelligence Department (SID), when the Maharashtra issue arose.
On Saturday, Raut expressed concerns about Uttar Pradesh, slated to begin its last phase of polls on 7 March. "I am worried about Akhilesh Yadav," the leader said.
The state of Goa went to polls for its 40-member Assembly last month, and awaits the results, which will be announced on 10 March.
The states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Manipur will also have their result declaration on the same day.
