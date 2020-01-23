Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Unveils New Saffron Flag
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday, 23 January unveiled his party's new flag which is saffron in colour, setting tongues wagging in political circles about a possible ideological shift.
The party's earlier flag had saffron, blue and green colours.
Before unveiling the flag, the MNS chief paid tributes to his uncle and late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on the latter's 94th birth anniversary on Thursday, 23 January.
During the inaugural session of the MNS plenary meet, he also paid respects to Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar besides Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, B R Ambedkar and his grandfather Prabhodhankar Thackeray.
Raj Thackeray was in August last year questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case pertaining to alleged irregularities related to Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) loan to Kohinoor CTNL.
