Maha Min Seeks Removal of YouTube Video Showing PM Modi as Shivaji

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also told reporters that his party will not tolerate such an "insult" of Chhatrapati Shivaji.

He also asked why those who protested against his comment, asking BJP leader Udayanraje Bhosale to "prove" he is a descendant of Shivaji Maharaj, were now silent over the clip.

The BJP distanced itself from the video clip, saying it was nowhere related to the party and that it will never back comparison of anyone with Chhatrapati Shivaji.