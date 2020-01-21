Maha Min Seeks Removal of YouTube Video Showing PM Modi as Shivaji
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday, 21 January, approached video streaming platform YouTube to remove a video allegedly portraying PM Narendra Modi as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj after he received a complaint, news agency ANI reported.
The development comes after a morphed video clip surfaced on social media from the Bollywood movie, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Chhatrapati Shivaji and Union minister Amit Shah as Tanhaji, according to PTI.
The clip, first posted on Twitter handle, 'Political Kida', also shows Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as antagonist Udaybhan Singh Rathod (a Mughal fort keeper), PTI reported.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also told reporters that his party will not tolerate such an "insult" of Chhatrapati Shivaji.
He also asked why those who protested against his comment, asking BJP leader Udayanraje Bhosale to "prove" he is a descendant of Shivaji Maharaj, were now silent over the clip.
The BJP distanced itself from the video clip, saying it was nowhere related to the party and that it will never back comparison of anyone with Chhatrapati Shivaji.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI)
