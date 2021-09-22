ADVERTISEMENT

Maha Minister Anil Parab Files Defamation Suit Against BJP's Kirit Somaiya

Parab has approached the Bombay High Court in the matter and also demanded monetary damages worth Rs 100 crore.

The Quint
India
BJP MP Kirit Somaiya.
Maharashtra transport minister Anil Parab on Tuesday, September 21, filed a defamation suit against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya for allegedly making 'malicious, malafide and defamatory' statements against him, news agency PTI reported.

The Shiv Sena leader approached the Bombay High Court in the matter and demanded monetary damages worth Rs 100 crore.

Last week, Parab's advocate Sushma Singh had sent a legal notice to Somaiya but, owing to the absence of a response, the state minister approached the high court.

Further, Parab has also sought court directions for Somaiya to tender an unconditional apology, accusing him of seeking cheap publicity, PTI reported.

The state minister is also seeking a permanent injunction against the BJP leader, barring him from making or publishing any statement against him in future.

What the Suit Says

In his suit, Parab noted that Somaiya's has been conducting a smear campaign against him since may, associating him with a scam in connection with a construction of a resort at Dapoli in the Ratnagiri district.

Calling these allegations 'false and reckless', he added that the the posts have republished by Somaiya are widely circulated online and are damaging to the minister's reputation, PTI reported.

The suit also underlines that Parab has no connection to the resort's construction.

It reads, “The plaintiff (Parab) has already faced several queries from his seniors and colleagues in the government, from his political party and family regarding the false allegations made by the defendant (Somaiya),” PTI reported.

“The plaintiff''s good name, image and reputation has been spoiled by the defendant for his two minutes of media spotlight and fame,” it added.

The suit further said that Parab has been discharging his duties as a minister honestly and diligently.

(With inputs from PTI)

