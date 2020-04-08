EC Decision to Postpone Maha LC Polls May Spell Trouble for Uddhav

The Election Commission of India has decided to postpone elections for nine seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council indefinitely due to the coronavirus crisis. It was believed that Uddhav Thackeray would contest from one of these nine seats, but the Election Commission order has now created a problem for the chief minister.

On 28 November 2019, Uddhav Thackeray had assumed the post of CM of Maharashtra, on the condition that he would have to be elected to the state legislature within the next six months. Thus, Thackeray must be elected before 28 May.

The term of the nine Legislative Council members is ending on 24 April.