Maha Lecturer Set Ablaze by Stalker Remains ‘Critical But Stable’

The condition of the 25-year-old woman lecturer who was set ablaze in Maharashtra's Wardha district three days ago continues to remain "critical but stable", hospital authorities here said on Thursday, 6 February.

Ankita Pisudde (25), resident of Hinganghat in Wardha district, has been undergoing treatment at the Orange City Hospital & Research Centre in Nagpur.

She was allegedly set ablaze by one Vikesh Nagrale (27) on Monday, 3 February on the way to her college. Pisudde suffered 40 per cent burns.

In a medical bulletin issued on Thursday, 6 February the hospital said, “No setbacks have occurred till now, although her condition remains critical. Her vitals are being maintained with oxygen supply. She is responding to commands. Her condition does remain critical.”