Maharashtra: Jailed NCP Leader Anil Deshmukh Collapses, Rushed to Hospital
He was rushed to JJ Hospital after he collapsed and complained of chest pain, jail authorities said.
Nationalist Congress Party leader and former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who had been lodged in Arthur Jail in an alleged case of corruption being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), collapsed after his health deteriorated. He was rushed to JJ Hospital in Mumbai, a prison official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
They further said that Deshmukh felt dizzy and fainted. The report also stated that he complained of chest pain.
His blood pressure was found to have increased and the ECG report was abnormal, the official said, adding that Deshmukh was undergoing treatment at the hospital now.
Deshmukh was arrested on 1 November 2021 by the ED in a case involving alleged extortion and money laundering charges, which were made against him by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.
In April 2022, the CBI took his custody in the corruption case. The probe agency filed its charge sheet before a special court in Mumbai against Deshmukh, and his personal staff members Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde, under charges of criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Topics: Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.