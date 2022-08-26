Maharashtra: Jailed NCP Leader Anil Deshmukh Collapses, Rushed to Hospital

Nationalist Congress Party leader and former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who had been lodged in Arthur Jail in an alleged case of corruption being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), collapsed after his health deteriorated. He was rushed to JJ Hospital in Mumbai, a prison official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

They further said that Deshmukh felt dizzy and fainted. The report also stated that he complained of chest pain.

His blood pressure was found to have increased and the ECG report was abnormal, the official said, adding that Deshmukh was undergoing treatment at the hospital now.