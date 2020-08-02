Maha Minister Condemns Demand For CBI Probe into Sushant’s Death

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday, 2 August, condemned the demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide on 14 June.

He further said that the case is now being “politicised” for political gains.”

“Maharashtra Police is inquiring into the case professionally and are competent in digging out the truth, leaving no stone unturned,” he tweeted.