Maha Minister Condemns Demand For CBI Probe into Sushant’s Death
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that the case is now being “politicised for political gains.”
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday, 2 August, condemned the demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide on 14 June.
He further said that the case is now being “politicised” for political gains.”
“Maharashtra Police is inquiring into the case professionally and are competent in digging out the truth, leaving no stone unturned,” he tweeted.
In a series of tweets, he wrote, “Mumbai Police already began investigating allegations about SSR’s unfortunate alleged suicide. Even if Bihar Police registered an offence in Patna, under Ch. 12 & 13 of the CrPC, it has to be investigated, inquired and tried by police and courts within whose jurisdiction the offence is committed.”
Earlier in July, actor Rhea Chakraborty had requested Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death. However, speaking to mid-day, Anil Deshmukh had said previously, too, said that there is no need for a CBI intervention.
Meanwhile, the Bihar Police, probing the case, have said that none of the SIM cards used by the late actor were registered in his name, ANI reported.
They further added that one of the SIMs was registered in the name of his friend Siddharth Pithani and the police are tracking the call records.
Director General of Police Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey, told Aaj Tak that the investigation is in its early stages and the Bihar Police are yet to locate Rhea Chakraborty.
Earlier, an FIR was filed in Patna against Rhea on a complaint by Sushant's father KK Singh. Rhea has been accused of abetment to suicide.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.