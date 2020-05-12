Maha Govt Allows Home Delivery of Liquor, But Conditions Apply
The Maharashtra government on Tuesday, 12 May, announced that it will allow liquor shops to provide home delivery services subject to conditions for both the buyer and the seller.
The decision comes after social distancing norms were flouted at several liquor shops that opened amid the lockdown.
Some of the conditions are as follows:
- The seller will be allowed to deliver only within the area he is licensed to sell at.
- The seller will be allowed to make the deliveries only within permissible hours specified by the government.
- The seller will be allowed to make doorstep deliveries only to the ones who have placed an order for the same.
- The delivery person has to be responsibly sanitised and must be wearing a mask and gloves.
The state had earlier allowed the sale of liquor only to e-token holders to avoid crowding at the shops.
