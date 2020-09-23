After SC Stays Maratha Quota, Maha Declares Measures for Community

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday, 22 September, announced several measures to give relief to the agitating Marathas, after the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of quota in jobs and education for the community.

The Maharashtra Cabinet has decided to give members of the community benefits meant for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), reported news agency PTI. The government has also decided to offer jobs in Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation to heirs of those who lost their lives during the Maratha quota protests, the report aded.