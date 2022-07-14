ADVERTISEMENT
Maharashtra Govt Slashes Petrol Prices by Rs 5, Diesel by Rs 3 Per Litre
CM Eknath Shinde said that the decision would entail a burden of Rs 6,000 crore on the state exchequer.
The Maharashtra government has decided to reduce value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3 per litre respectively, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said in Mumbai on Thursday, 14 July.
Shinde informed reporters after a cabinet meeting at Mantralaya that the decision would entail a burden of Rs 6,000 crore on the state exchequer.
Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said the decision was part of the Shiv Sena-BJP government's commitment to people's welfare.
