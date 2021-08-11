Maharashtra Govt in Talks to Buy Air India Building: What is its Significance?

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday, 10 July, engaged in renewed discussions with Air India Chief Managing Director Rajiv Bansal over the purchase of the prestigious Air India building at Mumbai's Nariman Point, news agency PTI reported.

The state government has asked the airline company to submit a valuation report for the building for the purpose of the deal.

The government-owned airline company had floated a tender for the sale of the tower in December 2018, inviting bids from government entities.