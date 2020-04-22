Maharashtra Govt Requests CBI to Take Custody of DHFL Promoters
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday, 22 April, said the state government has requested the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take the custody of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, who allegedly violated the lockdown norms and travelled to Mahabaleshwar earlier this month.
After the Wadhawan brothers and 21 others, including their family members, reached Mahabaleshwar hill town, they were quarantined there by the Satara district administration.
Kapil Wadhawan, the 46-year-old chairman and managing director of DHFL, was arrested on 27 January this year by the Enforcement Directorate for his dubious dealings with gangster Iqbal, who died in 2013, and was booked under provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
He was granted bail on 21 February by a special PMLA court in Mumbai.
