Maharashtra Extends Restaurants and Shops' Timings, To Reopen Amusement Parks
However, water rides at amusement parks would remain closed.
The Maharashtra government, on Monday, 18 October, announced their decision to extend the open hours of restaurants and shops and reopen amusement parks in the state from Friday, 22 October, ANI reported. At present, restaurants can operate between 7 am and 10 pm with just 50% seating capacity.
However, in a Covid Task Force meeting held on Monday afternoon, also attended by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, it was also decided that water rides would remain closed.
"After a meeting between Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Covid task force, it has been decided to extend the timing of the restaurants and shops. It has also been decided to open amusement parks from 22nd Oct. Amusement parks can be operated except water rides," the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office said, according to ANI.
“Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today said that cinemas in the state should start with proper fire and structural safety checks," the state government said, as per Mint.
COVID-19 Vaccination for Children Also Discussed
According to Hindustan Times, the issue of COVID-19 vaccination for children was also discussed at the meeting, during which Thackeray asked the state health department to be in "touch with the Centre to keep the stock of the vaccination for children ready".
NCP Asks for More Relaxations To Help Businesses Recover Losses
The Nationalist Congress Party asked for more relaxations to help businesses recover losses they had endured due to the various lockdowns and restrictions, reported NDTV.
“It was assured during the meeting that the state government would extend all possible cooperation to revive the film exhibition business," tweeted Sharad Pawar, whose party shares power in the state with the Shiv Sena and Congress.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 Numbers Declining
Maharashtra's daily COVID-19 numbers are seeing a constant decline, and the state recorded 1,715 infections on Sunday, and also reported zero deaths due to the virus since 26 March 2020.
Last week, the state government had issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for cinema halls, auditoriums, and drama theatres that allowed them to operate at 50% capacity. However, the guidelines had mentioned strict adherence to social distancing and other COVID-19 rules.
(With Inputs from ANI, Mint, Hindustan Times and NDTV.)
