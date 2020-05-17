On expected lines, Maharashtra on Sunday, 17 May extended the ongoing lockdown for the fourth consecutive period till 31 May, an official announcement said.The order, issued by Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta said that since the state is threatened with the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was expedient to extend the lockdown across Maharashtra till midnight 31 May.This consecutive lockdown since 24 March would enable the government to undertake various emergency measures to prevent and curb the spread of the virus.Maharashtra is the country’s worst-hit by the pandemic, recording 30,706 cases and 1,135 fatalities, and Mumbai has become the worst hotspot with 696 deaths and 18,555 patients to date, and counting.Officials said further details of the lockdown order would be made available later.31,000 Posts in Maha Health Dept to be Filled in Without Exams We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.