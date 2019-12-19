Men Injure Engineering Student with Acid in Maharashtra

A 20-year-old engineering student was seriously injured in an acid attack in Maharashtra’s Gondia district on Wednesday, 18 December, police said.

The incident took place near Mundipar bus stand in Gondia township, where two motorcycle-borne men threw acid on the victim, an official said.

A resident of Khalbandha village, the victim is a second-year student at a renowned engineering college in Nagpur, he said.