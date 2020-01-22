Mumbai Top Cop Accused of Molestation Gets Protection From Arrest
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday, 22 January, granted interim protection from arrest to suspended Maharashtra deputy inspector general of police Nishikant More, who is accused of molesting a 17-year-old girl.
The court in its order noted that the accused and the family of the girl shared cordial relations, which later turned sour after the victim's father refused to return money that he allegedly borrowed from the accused.
The court also said that when the alleged molestation incident took place on 5 June, 2019 during the victim's birthday celebration, her family was present.
"The manner and conduct of the victim in the video creates doubt on the alleged incident," Justice Naik said.
The bench has posted the matter for further hearing on 17 February.
More approached HC last week after the Panvel sessions court rejected his anticipatory bail application.
According to Navi Mumbai Police, the girl was allegedly molested at her home in Taloja town of neighbouring Raigad district during her birthday celebration on 5 June 2019.
The victim's father claimed that while they had lodged a complaint on 12 July 2019, the police refused to take cognisance of it and an FIR was belatedly lodged on 26 December 2019.