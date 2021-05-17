Cyclone Tauktae: 6 Dead in Maha, CM Thackeray Assesses Damage

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday, 17 May, assessed the damage wreaked by the cyclonic storm Tauktae in Mumbai and other districts in Konkan. Further, as per PTI, Thackeray asked officials to stay alert in the wake of the rainfall and high-speed winds in the coastal region.

At least six persons reportedly died in Maharashtra due to the extremely severe cyclonic storm, as per an official statement. Nine were reported to have suffered injuries.

Three of the deceased were from Raigad district, two from Thane and one from Sindhuburg.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi is reported to have spoken to the Maharashtra CM to take stock of the situation.