Cyclone Tauktae: 6 Dead in Maha, CM Thackeray Assesses Damage
PM Narendra Modi reportedly spoke to the Maharashtra CM to take stock of the situation.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday, 17 May, assessed the damage wreaked by the cyclonic storm Tauktae in Mumbai and other districts in Konkan. Further, as per PTI, Thackeray asked officials to stay alert in the wake of the rainfall and high-speed winds in the coastal region.
At least six persons reportedly died in Maharashtra due to the extremely severe cyclonic storm, as per an official statement. Nine were reported to have suffered injuries.
Three of the deceased were from Raigad district, two from Thane and one from Sindhuburg.
Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi is reported to have spoken to the Maharashtra CM to take stock of the situation.
MORE DETAILS FROM MAHARASHTRA
PTI quoted an official statement as saying that a total of 12,500 people were shifted to safer places as a precaution. Meanwhile, even though damage to property was reported in the coastal and a few other districts, electricity supply to COVID-care centres remained uninterrupted.
Meanwhile, as per the statement, the cyclone partially damaged 2,542 structures while six were destroyed in Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara.
The statement also informed that the Chief Minister took stock of an alternative power supply system. Thackeray further asked the district administration to get rid of fallen trees and electric poles from roads so that vehicular movement is not hindered.
In his discussions with senior India Meteorological Department scientist KS Hosalikar, Thackeray was told that the cyclone was 180km from Mumbai’s coast and its speed will reduce to 70 km to 80 km per hour with time. Further, the cyclone made landfall in Gujarat, at a speed of 175 km per hour, an official reportedly informed.
Meanwhile, as per NDTV, farmers in some parts of Konkan have incurred losses owing to the situation.
SPECIFICALLY IN MUMBAI
As per various reports, specifically in Mumbai:
- The wind speed hit 114 kilometres per hour, the "highest ever for Mumbai in recent times", according to state minister Aditya Thackeray.
- The Colaba area (in the city) recorded 100 mm to 120 mm rainfall over the past six hours.
- Mumbai’s suburbs received more than 120 mm rainfall.
- Patients from three COVID-19 centres in Mumbai were shifted safely elsewhere.
- An orange alert (heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places) was issued for Mumbai because of the cyclone.
- Air services at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were suspended.
- Bandra-Worli sea link was closed as was the city monorail service.
- Waterlogging was reported in low-lying areas of the city such as Mahalaxmi, Andheri, Hindmata, and King's Circle.
- Nearly 480 reports of tree or branch falling were recorded across the city.
- Incidents of electrical short-circuit was reported at 17 places.
- No death was reported in Mumbai, although two possible drownings are yet to be confirmed.
Meanwhile, an official told the media:
“All police stations and posts have been asked to check communication equipment, like wireless sets and public address systems, to ensure they were working optimally. The same instructions have been given for vehicles and life-saving and rescue items, like life jackets, first-aid kits, ropes, hammers, emergency lighting, stretchers etc.”
(With inputs from PTI and NDTV.)
