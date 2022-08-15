ADVERTISEMENT
Maha Cultural Minister Says Govt Officials to Answer Calls With 'Vande Mataram'
Sudhir Mungantiwar wants "officials to say 'Vande Mataram' over the phone instead of hello."
Newly-appointed Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Sunday, 14 August, said all officials of the state government will have to say “Vande Mataram” instead of hello while receiving phone calls in offices.
“We are entering the 76th year of Independence. We are celebrating Amrit Mahotsav (of Independence). Hence I want officials to say 'Vande Mataram' over the phone instead of hello," he said.
He said a formal government order will be out by 18 August.
"I want all government officials in the state to say 'Vande Mataram' (while receiving phones) till January 26 next year,” he said.
