Couple Stripped, Thrashed to Get Them to Withdraw Rape Complaint

A 29-year-old woman and her husband were allegedly abducted, stripped and thrashed by eight people to force them to withdraw an old rape complaint in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, police said on Tuesday, 3 March.

Later, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh told the Assembly that a probe under Nashik Rural SP Aarti Singh and Ahmednagar Additional SP Deepali Kale, both women IPS officers, will be carried out and completed within one month.

The incident took place on 24 February near the civil hospital in Aurangabad, some 370 kilometres from Mumbai, but came to light after a video of the torment went viral on social media on Monday, said an official.