COVID-19: Maharashtra Extends Lockdown Till 30 April

He also said that the decision on lifting the curbs completely after 30 April will be taken depending upon the prevailing situation.

The Maharashtra government's announcement on Saturday came after Punjab and Odisha's decision to also extend the lockdown in their respective states. The 21-day nationwide lockdown is due to come to an end on 15 April.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a video-conference with the chief ministers of all states to discuss an exit strategy for the lockdown, wherein there was a consensus among states on its extension by another two weeks.

Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases so far at 1,574, with 110 deaths and 188 cases of recovery.