Uddhav Thackeray Scheduled To Meet PM Modi on Tuesday

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Tuesday, 8 June. The administrators had last corresponded early last month, over a phone call.

As per media reports, the duo are expected to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the worst-hit state in the country, NDTV reported.

Additionally, as per Shiv Sena sources, Thackeray and PM Modi are also likely to discuss the Maratha reservation issue, ANI said in a report.