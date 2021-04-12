Maharashtra: Class 10, 12 Boards Postponed Amid COVID-19 Surge

Gaikwad took to Twitter saying, "Given the current situation in Maharashtra, we've postponed state board exams for class 10th & 12th. The present circumstances are not conducive for holding exams. Your health is our priority.”

She added that exams for professional courses and class 12th will be held by end of May, while 10th standard exams will be held by June.

“Fresh dates for these exams will be announced accordingly,” the education minister tweeted.