Maha Cabinet: Ajit Pawar Gets Finance, Aaditya Gets Environment
After much delay, the Maha Vikas Aghadi Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, 5 January, announced all key portfolio allocations in the Maharashtra cabinet, with Deputy CM Ajit Pawar being handed the finance portfolio.
The announcement comes six days after CM Uddhav Thackeray expanded his cabinet by inducting 36 ministers. His son, first-time Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray, has been allocated the environment, tourism and protocol departments.
Speculations that either Ajit Pawar or Jayant Patil of the NCP would get the Home department were laid to rest with the portfolio being handed to their party colleague Anil Deshmukh.
Senior NCP leader Jayant Patil was given charge of irrigation development while Jitendra Awhad has been given the housing development portfolio.
Former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan was handed the public works department and Balasaheb Thorat bagged the revenue department.
With this allocation of portfolios, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP has got most of the 'plum' ministries.
‘It’s Been a Month’
The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government, comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, had been facing criticism from the opposition BJP for the delay in the allocation of portfolios despite being in power for over a month now.
On Saturday, 4 January, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took jibes at the Maha Vikas Aghadi after Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar was allocated a junior ministry position and reportedly offered to step down.
“A month’s time was taken for the expansion of the ministry. Even after a week, they are unable to allot portfolios. And now even before portfolio allotment takes place, one minister has already resigned. This is the beginning of the fall of this government,”Devendra Fadnavis, former Maharashtra Chief Minister
Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar refuted reports of his resignation from the Maharashtra ministry, adding that he will talk to CM Thackeray first.
“I have not resigned. I am going to talk to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree. After that, whatever decision will be taken by the CM, we will accept it,” he said.
Chief Minister Thackeray and six of his council members - two each from the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress - took oath on 28 November.
(With inputs from PTI)
