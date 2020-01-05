Maha Cabinet: Ajit Pawar Gets Finance, Aaditya Gets Environment

After much delay, the Maha Vikas Aghadi Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, 5 January, announced all key portfolio allocations in the Maharashtra cabinet, with Deputy CM Ajit Pawar being handed the finance portfolio.

The announcement comes six days after CM Uddhav Thackeray expanded his cabinet by inducting 36 ministers. His son, first-time Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray, has been allocated the environment, tourism and protocol departments.

Speculations that either Ajit Pawar or Jayant Patil of the NCP would get the Home department were laid to rest with the portfolio being handed to their party colleague Anil Deshmukh.

Senior NCP leader Jayant Patil was given charge of irrigation development while Jitendra Awhad has been given the housing development portfolio.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan was handed the public works department and Balasaheb Thorat bagged the revenue department.

With this allocation of portfolios, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP has got most of the 'plum' ministries.