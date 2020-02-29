Maharashtra BJP Chief Urges Renaming Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Saturday, 29 February, urged the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to rename Aurangabad city as Sambhajinagar by removing all technical hurdles coming in the way.

He was talking to reporters after holding meetings for the 20 April local body elections."The condition is getting worse day by day. No one wanted to head the Home Ministry and finally the portfolio went to NCP's Anil Deshmukh. We had urged Uddhav Thackeray to keep that ministry with him, but he didn't listen," the former minister added.