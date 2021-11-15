50 People Arrested, 26 FIRs Registered for Violence in Maharashtra's Amravati
Police have reportedly registered 26 FIRs, 15 for Saturday’s violence and 11 for Friday’s incidents.
Fifty people have been arrested for the violence that rocked Maharashtra's Amravati town during a Bharatiya Janata Party-sponsored bandh, news agency PTI reported, quoting police officials.
The BJP had called the bandh to protest against the violence that broke out in Nashik, Amravati, and Nanded on Friday, 12 November, during the state-wide demonstrations and rallies by Raza Academy and other Muslim organisations.
Police have reportedly registered 26 FIRs, 15 for Saturday’s, 12 November, violence and 11 for Friday’s incidents, The Indian Express reported.
PTI reported that former Maharashtra agriculture minister Anil Bonde, MLC Pravin Pote and Amravati rural BJP president Nivedita Chaudhari have been detained for the BJP rally. Meanwhile, eight BJP activists have been detained in Warud and Shendurjanaghat villages for raising slogans.
Minority Muslim Community Targeted, Says Police Official
The Indian Express reported, quoting officials, that shops owned by the minority Muslim community were targeted during the rally on Saturday.
A police official said that activists of the BJP, Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena had gathered at Rajkamal Chowk and turned violent, burning shops.
"Almost all the victims are from the minority community. It appears that the violence had been planned a day in advance in retaliation for the violence on Friday by some members of the minority community,” a police official told The Indian Express.
Curfew, Internet Suspension in Amravati
Speaking to reporters on Sunday, 14 November, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said that curfew has been imposed for four days.
"The curfew has been imposed for four days, it has also been ordered to shut the internet services so that rumours are not spread," Walse Patil said, according to news agency ANI.
According to The Indian Express, there were minor clashes on Saturday night between the two communities despite heavy police presence.
However, the situation in Amravati was peaceful on Sunday, with eight battalions of the SRPF (State Reserve Police Force) and many police personnel deployed in the city, district guardian minister Yashomati Thakur told the media.
Thakur also told the media that the police took out a march on Sunday evening in sensitive areas of Amravati city.
(With inputs from PTI and The Indian Express.)
