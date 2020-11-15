22-Year-Old Woman in Maharashtra Dies After Acid Attack 

A 22-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries on Sunday, 15 November, after she was found abandoned in a pit in Beed district, Maharashtra with severe acid wounds and petrol burns on Saturday, 14 November, The Indian Express reported.

Further investigation revealed that her partner allegedly threw acid on her and doused her in petrol, planning to set her on fire. The 25-year-old then proceeded to abandon her in a pit where some villagers found her.

In a statement made by the woman before she died, she said that they were heading to her native village, in the Nanded district, from Pune when her partner, Avinash Rajure attacked her.

The incident took place around 3 AM on Saturday, when they stopped at a secluded place in Yelamb Ghat area of her village. When the villagers found her in the pit, she was taken to a government hospital in Beed and the police were informed.