Maharashtra: 16 Labourers Die as Truck Overturns, PM Modi Condoles

The deceased include six women and two children, who died on spot, and five others were injured in the accident.

People gather near the mangled remains of a truck after it overturned near Kingaon village, killing at least 16 labourers, in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra, Monday, 15 February.
A truck overturned in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district on Monday, 15 February, claiming the lives of sixteen labourers, said the police to The Indian Express.

The deceased include six women and two children, who died on the spot, and five others were injured in the incident. The accident happened around midnight near a temple in Kingaon village in Yawal taluk, when the truck driver lost control of the vehicle over a snag, noted Times of India.

The deceased workers were sitting on heaps of papayas in the truck, which was being ferried from Dhule district. They suffocated inside when the truck overturned, according to Yawal Police Station Sub-Inspector Sudhir Patil, reported Times of India.

The deceased workers are from Abhoda, Kerhala, and Raver in the district, and the five injured people are being treated at a rural hospital, noted The Indian Express.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences on Twitter and hoped for the injured to recover at the earliest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences on Twitter over the truck accident in Jalgaon.&nbsp;
(Photo Courtesy: Screenshot/Twitter)

(With inputs from Times of India and The Indian Express)

Published: 

