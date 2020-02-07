Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas Trust Head ‘Upset’ Over Excluded From Trust
Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das has indicated that he was upset with not being appointed to the trust charged with building the temple, prompting the BJP to rush in three leaders to pacify him.
The BJP top brass in Lucknow on Thursday, 6 February, sent Ayodhya party MLA Ved Prakash Gupta, Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay and Ayodhya Mahanagar president Abhishek Mishra to the Mani Ram Das temple here.
Soon, the Mahant called an emergency meeting of seers at 3:00 pm and a press conference at 5 pm, Mishra said.
Later, the two scheduled events were cancelled as the temple management received a phone call from the Ministry of Home Affairs, said Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, the designated successor to Nritya Gopal Das.
Gupta told PTI that he had arranged for a telephonic conversation between the Mahant and Home Minister Amit Shah and another one from Lucknow as well.
The Mahant had earlier said that those who gave their lives to the temple movement had been ignored. Kamal Nayan Das claimed that the Vaishnav Samaj had been completely ignored in the trust and said that they do not accept it.
Mahant Paramhas Das of Tapasvi Chavni, who had proposed the name of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat as the head of the trust, started an indefinite fast in protest.
