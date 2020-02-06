Maha Village First to Pass Resolution Against CAA, NRC, NPR

A small village on the outskirts of Ahmednagar in Maharashtra has become the first village to pass a resolution for non-cooperation with the implementation of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR). The twist? The village of 2,000 people does not have a single Muslim resident.

The village, Islak, has a pre-dominantly tribal population who voiced concerns over lack of identification documents, following which the gram panchayat passed the resolution., reported news channel NDTV.