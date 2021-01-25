Maha Kumbh Mela: Who Can Attend? What Are COVID Protocols?

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2021 that began on 14 January is likely to be held till 30 April in Uttarakhand, in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic. An estimated 10 lakh people are expected to attend the mela on regular days and this number is likely to go up to 50 lakh on certain festival days in the calendar.

The government on Sunday, 24 January, issued a set of guidelines to be followed at the event. Here’s what we know till now.