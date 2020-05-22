With the number of COVID-19 cases surging daily in Maharashtra, the state government has taken control of over 80 percent beds in private hospitals and nursing homes in the state till 31 August.This was also done in a bid to crack down on private hospitals overcharging patients. Under the new directive, the government has also capped the treatment charges.My Fight With COVID-19: A Doctor’s StoryThe capped charges applies for the 80 percent beds that have been taken over. As for the remaining 20 percent beds, the hospitals are free to charge their own prices.The directive made it clear that, “There shall be no difference in the quality of treatment being meted out to patients treated against 80 percent beds (regulated beds) or remaining 20 percent beds.” This move will give the BMC access to an additional 2,600 beds for COVID-19 patients, and over 3,000 beds for non COVID-19 patients, reported India Today. The civic body will also have access to at least 417 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients and 538 for non-COVID patients.Capped rates of some of the procedures are Rs 75,000 for normal deliveries, Rs 86,250 for caesarean deliveries, Rs 12,000 for angiography, Rs 1,20,000 for angioplasty and Rs 25,000 for cataract surgery amongst others.Maharashtra Still Under Lockdown, But Green, Orange Zones to OpenClarifying the charges, the directive further stated:“Healthcare providers shall display at prominent place the details of rates applicable as per this notification. It is the duty of the concerned healthcare provider to explain to the patient/relatives of the patient details of all types of charges.”The charges are inclusive of doctors’ fees and “any denial by the doctors will attract penal action under various Statutes referred to in this Notification including cancellation of MMC registration,” the notice read.Maharashtra has recorded over 41,600 COVID-19 cases so far with over 25,500 cases in Mumbai alone.Will Help Keep Medics Safe: Farhan Donates PPEs to Mumbai Hospital