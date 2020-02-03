Maharashtra: Five Killed, One Injured as Car Plunges Into Well
Five persons were killed and one injured after their car fell into a well en route to a funeral of a relative in Maharashtra's Sangli district, a police official said on Monday, 3 February.
According to the official, the mishap occurred late Sunday night on 2 February when the steering wheel of the car got locked, following which the vehicle fell into the well located on a roadside near Parekar Wadi village in Atpadi tehsil.
The deceased have been identified as Machhindra Patil, Kundlik Barkade, Gunda Dombale, Sangita Patil and Shobha Patil.
The injured person, who came out of the car on his own after breaking its window glass, was taken to a nearby hospital, the official said.
The car was later pulled out of the well with the help of a crane, he said, adding that the bodies were sent for postmortem.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)