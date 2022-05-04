'Charak Shapath' Row: Madurai Medical College Dean Reinstated by Tamil Nadu Govt

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Wednesday, 4 May, that A Rathinavel had been reinstated as the dean of Madurai Medical College, two days after he was removed from the post.

The dean had been removed on 2 May after a video showing first-year students taking the Maharshi Charak Shapath in Sanskrit in place of the Hippocratic Oath came to light.

The visuals of students taking the Sanskrit oath had been widely publicised on social media.

Reports suggested that Rathinavel had offered an explanation to the health minister regarding the matter, after which he was reinstated.

Health Minister Subramanian had said earlier that the government had ordered a detailed probe into the matter, and that action would be taken over the violation of long-standing policies and practices.