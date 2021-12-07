HC Orders Winding up of SpiceJet Ltd, Asks Liquidator To Take Over Assets
SpiceJet Limited owes over $24 million to Switzerland-based SR Technics.
The Madras High Court on Monday, 6 December, ordered that SpiceJet Limited must be wound up and the assets must be taken over by the official liquidator for non-payment of over $24 million to Switzerland-based SR Technics which maintains, repairs and overhauls aircraft engines, and had gone into an agreement with the airlines 10 years ago.
The Swiss company had raised invoices and the airline had issued seven bills of exchange for the monies due under the invoices.
Later in September 2012, SR Technics entered into an agreement with Credit Suisse, under which it had assigned all its present and future rights to receive payments under the agreement to the lender, Economic Times reported.
After failing to pay the monies due under the invoices, Credit Suisse had approached the court under Section 433 (e) of the Companies Act 1956, under which the court can order winding up the company if it fails to repay the dues.
However, the judge stayed the operation of his verdict for a period of three weeks to enable SpiceJet to go on appeal, on condition that the SpiceJet should deposit $5 million to the credit of the SR Technics within a fortnight, LiveLaw reported.
The judge also agreed with Credit Suisse AG counsel Rahul Balaji that SpiceJet had clearly accepted its liabilities, in terms of an agreement entered between the two companies for a period of 10 years in 2011, by executing certificates of acceptance.
