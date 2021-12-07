HC Orders Winding up of SpiceJet Ltd, Asks Liquidator To Take Over Assets

After failing to pay the monies due under the invoices, Credit Suisse had approached the court under Section 433 (e) of the Companies Act 1956, under which the court can order winding up the company if it fails to repay the dues.

However, the judge stayed the operation of his verdict for a period of three weeks to enable SpiceJet to go on appeal, on condition that the SpiceJet should deposit $5 million to the credit of the SR Technics within a fortnight, LiveLaw reported.

The judge also agreed with Credit Suisse AG counsel Rahul Balaji that SpiceJet had clearly accepted its liabilities, in terms of an agreement entered between the two companies for a period of 10 years in 2011, by executing certificates of acceptance.