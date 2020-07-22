Madras HC Questions TN Gov on Release of Rajiv Gandhi Convicts

The Madras High Court on Wednesday, 22 July, said that Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit cannot continue to hold back on his decision regarding the release of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

The Tamil Nadu government, in September 2018, had recommended the release of the seven convicts – Perarivalan, Murugan, Santhan, Nalini, Robert Pious, Jayakumar and Ravichandran – who have been given life sentences.