Madhya Pradesh Tribal Youth Dies in Police Custody, 5 Police Officials Suspended

Five police officials in Madhya Pradesh's Indore have been suspended after a tribal youth died in police custody on Friday evening, said Indore SP Rural Bhagat Singh Bindre in a press conference on Saturday, 3 September.

Indore's Manpur Police had arrested four men and charged them under the Arms Act for allegedly planning for dacoity. Nineteen-year-old Arjun Singare was among them.

Indore SP Rural Bhagat Singh Bindre said Arjun was charged under IPC Sections 384 (committing robbery), 399 (preparation to commit robbery), and 402 (assembly to commit robbery).

"We arrested him and brought him for interrogation. After that we were taking him for weapon recovery when he began feeling unwell," the SP told the media.