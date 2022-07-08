ADVERTISEMENT

After Three Men Set Her Ablaze, Tribal Woman in MP Succumbs to Injuries

The accused allegedly attacked the 38-year-old woman over a land dispute in the district, local police said.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
After Three Men Set Her Ablaze, Tribal Woman in MP Succumbs to Injuries
i

(Trigger Warning: Descriptions of violence. Reader discretion advised.)

A tribal woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna, who was allegedly set ablaze by three persons on 2 July and suffered 80 percent burns, succumbed to her injuries on Friday, 8 July.

The accused allegedly attacked the 38-year-old woman over a land dispute in the district, local police told The Quint.

A video, purportedly shot by the accused, has gone viral on social media, in which the severely burnt woman can be seen crying in pain with smoke all around her. The person shooting the video can be heard saying, "We will make a video. She has set herself on fire."

The woman's husband complained to the police that when he reached his farm in Dhanoria village on Saturday afternoon at around 2 pm, he found his wife lying there with burn injuries.
Also Read

MP Tribal Woman Fights For Life After Being Set Ablaze Over Land Dispute, 2 Held

MP Tribal Woman Fights For Life After Being Set Ablaze Over Land Dispute, 2 Held
ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that when the husband enquired, the victim identified the persons who set her on fire as Shyam, Hanumat, and Pratap.

While two of them have been arrested, a search is ongoing for the third accused, the police said. They have been identified as Hanumat, Pratap, and Shyam Kirar.

The complainant told the police that the accused had forcibly usurped his land, which was freed by the local administration in May this year and handed over to him; something the accused weren’t happy about.

Also Read

MP For 50 Years, Dalit Icon: Remembering ‘Babuji’ Jagjivan Ram

MP For 50 Years, Dalit Icon: Remembering ‘Babuji’ Jagjivan Ram

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×