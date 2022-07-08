After Three Men Set Her Ablaze, Tribal Woman in MP Succumbs to Injuries

A tribal woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna, who was allegedly set ablaze by three persons on 2 July and suffered 80 percent burns, succumbed to her injuries on Friday, 8 July.

The accused allegedly attacked the 38-year-old woman over a land dispute in the district, local police told The Quint.



A video, purportedly shot by the accused, has gone viral on social media, in which the severely burnt woman can be seen crying in pain with smoke all around her. The person shooting the video can be heard saying, "We will make a video. She has set herself on fire."