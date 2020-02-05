Students Disrupt Dalit Wedding by Throwing Stones, Case Registered
A case has been registered against 25 inmates of a students hostel in Inderganj area in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly disrupting a Dalit wedding by pelting stones and throwing water, the police said on Tuesday, 4 February.
The incident on night of 3 February, enraged sanitation workers in the city who went on a strike and staged a demonstration at Ambedkar Garden in Phoolbagh area.
Search was on for the accused students who fled the hostel, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Rajat Saklecha said.
"Two of them were identified as Veer Tomar and Annu Tomar. We are trying to identify the rest from CCTV footage," Saklecha added.
Sitaram Khare, the complainant, told the police that students from the adjacent Rajput Hostel entered Maratha Marriage Home when wedding guests were having meal on Monday night, and started throwing water and pelting stones.
When those present tried to stop them, the students returned with sticks and iron rods and vandalized the premises and behaved "indecently" with women and girls, the complaint alleged.
When the police reached the spot, the accused had fled, the CSP said. A police team was sent to the hostel but the students had escaped from there too, he added.
Local residents staged a road blockade to protest the incident on Tuesday.
Jairamdas, district president of Safaikarmi Mahasangh, a sanitation workers organisation, said they staged a protest on Tuesday, 4 January and warned of an agitation if action was not taken against the students.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)