MP Police Arrests Man Accused of Assaulting Muslim Families in Khandwa

Madhya Pradesh Police arrested Deepak, alias Bunty Upadhyay, on Tuesday, 25 January, for assaulting two Muslim families residing in Khandwa and setting their house and auto on fire.

Shaukat Ali and his brother Kamroon B, who live near the Kodia Hanuman Temple in Khandwa, alleged that Bunty had declared that Muslims would not be allowed to reside in the neighborhood and had put pressure on them to leave Khandwa.

The family said that they have been living in Khandwa for a very long time.