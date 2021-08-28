In MP's Dewas, Muslim Hawker Thrashed for Not Showing Aadhaar Card

Khan has reportedly claimed that he can identify the two men who beat him from their faces but is not aware of their names. According to him, both of them are residents of Borli village and threatened him, warning him to not come again to sell goods in the village, reported India Today.

Khan has also reportedly complained that many people from the village witnessed the incident but did not come to his rescue till much later.

The matter is now under investigation, police have said.

The incident comes days after a bangle seller in Indore was thrashed by a mob for trying to hide his Muslim identity.

(With inputs from Quint Hindi and India Today.)