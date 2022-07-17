Madhya Pradesh Mayoral Polls: BJP Wins 5 Seats, Congress 2, and AAP 1
The Aam Admi Party (AAP), which was contesting civic elections in the state for the first time, also won Singrauli.
Of the 11 civic bodies in Madhya Pradesh, where mayoral elections were held on 6 July, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won five seats, while the Congress has won two so far in the results declared on Sunday, 17 July.
The Aam Admi Party (AAP), which contested civic elections in the state for the first time, has emerged victorious on one seat.
The local body elections in the state for 413 municipalities were held in two phases on 6 and 13 July.
Under the first phase, the counting for which began 9 am Sunday, 11 municipal corporations, 36 nagar palikas, and 86 nagar parishads went to polls.
Which Candidate Won From Which Party?
While the BJP candidates have won in Burhanpur, Satna, Khandwa, Sagar, and Ujjain; Congress won in Chhindwara and Jabalpur; and AAP in Singrauli. Counting in Bhopal, Gwalior and Indore was underway.
Burhanpur – BJP's Madhuri Patel
Satna – BJP's Yogesh Tamarkar
Khandwa – BJP's Amrita Amar Yadav
Sagar – BJP's Sangeeta Tiwari
Ujjain – BJP'S Mukesh Tatwal
Chhindwara – Congress' Vikram Ahaka
Jabalpur – Jagat Bahadur Singh
Singrauli – AAP's Rani Agrawal
This is the first time the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is contesting civic elections in Madhya Pradesh. Kejriwal had recently held a roadshow in support of Agrawal.
AIMIM Candidate Wins Corporator's Post
Meanwhile, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) registered its first electoral victory in Madhya Pradesh with Shakira Bilal winning the corporator's post in Khandwa.
The AIMIM candidate, Shakira Bilal, won the election from ward number-14 of the Khandwa municipal corporation by defeating her nearest Congress rival Noorjahan Begum by a margin of 285 votes, an official told PTI.
(With inputs from PTI.)
