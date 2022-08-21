Viral Video: MP Man Beats Woman Toll Plaza Staffer for Asking Him to 'Pay Up'
The incident captured on CCTV camera became viral on Saturday, 20 August, at the Kachnariya toll plaza.
A woman employed at a toll booth in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district was beaten up by a man after she allegedly asked him to pay toll charges.
The incident captured on CCTV camera became viral on Saturday, 20 August, at the Kachnariya toll plaza on located on the Rajgarh-Bhopal road.
Visuals show a man slapping the woman employee and the woman subsequently beating him up with her footwear. The scuffle took place after the woman allegedly refused to let him go without paying the toll tax.
Cops at the Biaora rural police station have registered an a First Information Report (FIR) under sections 354, 323, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), after the woman, identified as Anuradha Dangi, lodged a complaint. The accused, who has been identified as Ramkumar Gurjar by the local sources, is still at large.
'Threatened to Kill Me If I Reported the Incident'
Anuradha Dangi said that Gurjar abused, threatened and slapped her after she didn't identify him as a local. The man, she said, had also threatened to kill her if she reported the incident.
"Like we stop all vehicles, I stopped a man named Ramkumar Gurjar. He came to the toll booth and said that he was a local, I stopped him as well and told him I don't recognise you and I am calling my supervisor. I called my supervisor. The man came out of his vehicle meanwhile. The supervisor asked me if I don't recognise the man I replied that I don't. Then, the man started abusing me, threatened me and then slapped me. I also responded," said Dangi.
"They again came back with more men but thankfully I wasn't there. They threatened me that if you report the incident he will kill me," she added.
Speaking to journalists, Ramkumar Raghuvanshi, incharge of the Biaora rural police station said, "Yesterday a few employees of the toll booth came to the police station accusing a vehicle driver of thrashing one of the woman employees. A written complaint was given by the woman based on which am FIR under the sections 354 (whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any woman), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt). Attempts are on to nab the accused."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.