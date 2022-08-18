MP: Right Wing Mob Vandalises House of Man Accused of Insulting Hindu Gods

On Tuesday, 16 August, members of right wing groups, as well as others, vandalised the house of one Abdul Kadeir, who was accused of insulting Hindu gods in a social media post, in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district.

The incident took place while the accused was in police custody, and a team of police personnel was trying to pacify, and talk with the protesters demanding action against Kadeir.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Mukesh Vaishya, the additional superintendent of police in Shahdol district said: