MP: Right Wing Mob Vandalises House of Man Accused of Insulting Hindu Gods
An FIR has been filed against Abdul Kadeir and another against those involved in vandalising his house.
On Tuesday, 16 August, members of right wing groups, as well as others, vandalised the house of one Abdul Kadeir, who was accused of insulting Hindu gods in a social media post, in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district.
The incident took place while the accused was in police custody, and a team of police personnel was trying to pacify, and talk with the protesters demanding action against Kadeir.
Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Mukesh Vaishya, the additional superintendent of police in Shahdol district said:
"Today, a man posted an objectionable post on Facebook against the other community. As soon as the police got the information, an FIR was registered against the accused and he was rounded up."
He added:
"Simultaneously, the members of the other (Hindu) community assembled near Azad Chowk demanding action against the accused. The police were trying to talk to them when some miscreants reached the accused's (Kadeir's) house and vandalised his house."
The police also added that they have registered a case against those involved in vandalising Kadeir's house.
NSA Invoked Against Kadeir, Police Claim He Has Criminal History
The Shahdol police have invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against Kadeir, and booked him under charges of purportedly hurting sentiments and making objectionable comments on social media.
"Yesterday an objectionable post was made and the accused was arrested immediately. We have also forwarded the NSA documents to the collectorate which will get approved soon," Kumar Prateek, SP, Shahdol said.
The FIR against Kadeir has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 296 (disturbing religious assembly), and Section 66 (computer related offence).
Further, the SP ordered for the line attachment of the Dhanpuri police station in charge, Narbad Singh Dhurvey, for failing to ensure law and order during the incident.
