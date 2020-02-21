MP Govt Junks Order For Sterilisation Drive By Health Workers

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that the circular was a reminder of the 1975 Emergency, imposed by the then Congress government, during which several people underwent forced sterilisation campaign.

“It seems there is an emergency and the quartet of Sanjay Gandhi is trying to make its own rules and run the state. Will this kind of forced male sterilisation be done? The employees will be harassed in such a way... I think it is very objectionable,” BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agarwal, was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said that people cannot be compelled to undergo sterilisation. BJP leader Rameshwar Sharma, meanwhile, attacked the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh over the order.