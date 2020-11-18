MP Govt to Set Up ‘Gau Cabinet’ for Protection of Cows: CM Chouhan

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to set up a 'Gau (Cow) Cabinet' for the protection of cows and its progeny, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted on Wednesday, 18 November.

The Cabinet will comprise the departments of Animal Husbandry, Forests, Panchayat and Rural development, Revenue, Home and Farmers’ Welfare.

The first meeting of the Cabinet will be held at 12 pm on 'Gopashtami' on 22 November at the Cow Sanctuary in Agar-Malwa district.